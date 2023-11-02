Watch Now
Firefighters rescue horses after truck pulling animal trailer caught fire on I-75

horse trailer fire i-75
Cincinnati Fire Department
Posted at 2023-11-02T12:59:01-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 13:00:05-04

CINCINNATI — At least two horses were rescued from a horse trailer on the highway after the truck pulling it caught fire, according to Cincinnati firefighters.

Because of the fire, the highway was closed.

Firefighters did not say why the truck caught fire, but it happened in the northbound lanes near the Clifton Avenue overpass, just before the Mitchell Avenue exit.

Firefighters said the truck was hauling horses, who are all OK after the incident. The fire also caused the truck to spill fuel onto the roadway, firefighters said.

"The horses are still OK and we'll have them off the highway shortly," Cincinnati Fire wrote in a social media post.

Cincinnati Fire officials did not say whether anyone was hurt as a result of the fire.

