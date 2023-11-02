Firefighters rescue horses after truck pulling animal trailer caught fire on I-75

CINCINNATI — At least two horses were rescued from a horse trailer on the highway after the truck pulling it caught fire, according to Cincinnati firefighters.

Because of the fire, the highway was closed.

Firefighters did not say why the truck caught fire, but it happened in the northbound lanes near the Clifton Avenue overpass, just before the Mitchell Avenue exit.

Firefighters said the truck was hauling horses, who are all OK after the incident. The fire also caused the truck to spill fuel onto the roadway, firefighters said.

"The horses are still OK and we'll have them off the highway shortly," Cincinnati Fire wrote in a social media post.

Cincinnati Fire officials did not say whether anyone was hurt as a result of the fire.

I75 update: The fire is out and we’re working with @ODOT_Cincinnati to clean up a large fuel spill. The highway remains closed. The horses are still OK and we’ll have them off the highway shortly. pic.twitter.com/Q5u9dyyiP8 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) November 2, 2023