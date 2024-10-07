Firefighter injured while battling housefire that left 4 displaced

CINCINNATI — One firefighter was injured Sunday evening while battling a fire that left 4 people displaced.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire at the 1600 block of State St. at 6:08 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews were confronted with a fully involved fire engulfing all three floors of the home.

Crews were informed that there was a victim inside of the house, but due to the intensity of the fire crews ere only able to search the first and second floors.

Due to the overwhelming fire, crews went defensive until the flames died down enough to complete a search for the victim.

Crews completed a search and confirmed that there was no victim inside of the home.

Fire did spread to a neighboring house causing significant damage to the third floor attic space of the neighboring home.

Crews spent several hours extinguishing hot spots within the two buildings.

One firefighter was injured as a result of the fire. The extent of the firefighter's injuries are unknown.

4 total adults have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.