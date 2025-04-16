'You have to talk to people where they are' | UC study examining overdose hot spots in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — Despite a significant drop in overdose deaths in Hamilton County, leaders and researchers say the work to address addiction is far from over.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the progress made over the past few years is encouraging, but not enough.

“We just had a spate of overdoses a couple of weeks ago,” Driehaus said. “You have to talk to people where they are. Not everybody is listening or seeing this, so we have to make the message widespread.”

A new research study from the University of Cincinnati aims to do just that — and more. The project will focus on identifying overdose hot spots across 36 locations in Cincinnati using data from EMS calls, police reports, and quick response teams.

“These are kids. These are parents. These are friends,” Driehaus said.

Ben Feldmeyer, a professor at UC’s School of Criminal Justice, said the study will help officials understand where and when overdoses are happening — and allow them to respond accordingly.

Hear more about how the study aims to use hard data to combat overdose hot spots:

University of Cincinnati study examines overdose hot spots in Hamilton County

“We can look at where overdoses have been occurring based on where EMS goes, or where police or the quick response team has been called,” Feldmeyer said. “We can look at this over time and see where the hot spots and concentrations of overdoses are.”

That data will inform the distribution of harm-reduction supplies such as fentanyl test strips and Naloxone boxes. The study will also include an educational component to ensure community members know how to use those tools.

The new study comes on the heels of Hamilton County’s annual “State of the Addiction Crisis” report, which noted a 52% decrease in overdose deaths, from 570 in 2017 to 270 in 2024.

Driehaus credits the work of the county’s Addiction Response Coalition and a shift in public perception.

“Anecdotally, we can see that what we’re doing is working,” she said. “We’ve reduced stigma in this community to the point where people are talking about addiction.”

The study is supported by a $350,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice.