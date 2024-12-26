Price Hill woman fights back against childhood obesity with Xtreme Hip-Hop

CINCINNATI — Since the summer of 2024, Dawnetra Blackwell has been on a mission to get kids moving and active in the way she knows best, Xtreme Hip-Hop.

"Everybody doesn't like sports, but Xtreme Hip-Hop is something fun to do with music," said Blackwell.

Blackwell told WCPO that she started her non-profit, the Cincinnati Vibrant Youth Project, to fill the community's health and exercise gaps.

“The national average is about 17% for Childhood obesity, in Cincinnati we’re about 39.7%. We’re about double, more than double the national average. So we’re definitely in a disparity," Blackwell explained.

Sam Harasimowicz |WCPO 9 News Dawnetra Blackwell teaching a class of students

Blackwell's efforts include support from her co-instructor and the Price Hill Community Action Team. Their goal is to inspire young people to stay active in whatever way suits them.

“Basically we’re just teaching them how to be healthier people, and showing that it doesn’t have to be strenuous or forced," Blackwell said.

WCPO stopped by one of her classes, dancing to well-known songs by Sza, Ludacris, and others.

Blackwell told WCPO that she tries to make it as fun as possible for the kids who attend, even allowing them to take the lead in class by doing dances seen on TikTok or other social media.

“It gives everyone a chance to come out and have fun and have a sense of community," she said.

As the Cincinnati Vibrant Youth Project grows, Blackwell is helping expand her work into schools, group homes, and other after-school activity centers.

Finding a fitness solution, while offering a safe place for refuge to young people in need.

“A lot of these kids just want to feel like someone cares," said Blackwell.

Anyone interested in attending one of the Cincinnati Vibrant Youth Project's classes or events can find their information on their website or their Facebook page.