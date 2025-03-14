'We're making a real impact' | Sharonville thrift shop diverts waste from landfills while helping nonprofits

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Since October 2022, one local thrift store has been transforming the way residents shop while working to protect the environment and assist local nonprofits.

"We started our business to keep items out of the landfill so that was our goal,” said Sarah Hoffer, director of sales at King's Treasures. “We also want to give back to the community, so we donate a portion of our sales each month to a different nonprofit."

King's Treasures has a wide array of products, including furniture, electronics, antiques and clothing — all from junk and moving companies. These items represent over 60% of the solid waste that is brought to Ohio landfills each year.

In 2023, 13.2 million of the 22 million tons of waste in the state's landfill were everyday items. King's Treasures hopes to find a new home for many of those.

“We were able to divert over 800,000 pounds from Cincinnati landfills last year,” said Jack Brendamour, King's Treasures owner. “To put that in perspective, that’s about 75 school buses worth of weight. We’re making a real impact with things that don’t need to be thrown away; we’re finding homes for them.”

King's Treasures commitment to sustainability not only benefits the environment but also provides anaffordable shopping experience for the community. Shoppers can furnish an entire apartment for less than $300, and a set of a table and four chairs is $48.

“The quality and the selection — you have a lot of things,” said customers, Mylissia Howard and Vickie Heffer. “Sometimes you walk into a junk store, and it sparks a mess, but this one you guys have a lot of stuff."

Each week, the inventory at the thrift shop turns over, ensuring that there is always a new treasure to be found. This month, the shop is supporting a local charity, Hope Fur Pets, as part of its initiative to give back to the community.

“300 million tons of trash (is) hitting America’s landfills right now, and I wanted to do something green but also philanthropic,” Brendamour said.

