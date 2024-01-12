'We didn’t just break the record in 2023, we smashed it': Last year was the hottest on record per NASA, NOAA

CINCINNATI — NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed Friday that 2023 was the hottest year on record.

Scientists said in July they knew 2023 was on track to beat 2016 as the hottest year on record. Now, they've confirmed the year — and the summer — were the hottest on record.

“We didn’t just break the record in 2023, we smashed it," said NASA Earth Scientist, Doug Morton.

Researchers say 2023 was 0.27 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than 2016, which may not sound like a big difference, but NOAA said this is a record-setting margin. Plus, it was about 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit above NASA's baseline period of 1951-1990.

Scientists say this contributed to other events too.

“This year was energized by that warmer atmosphere and the midwest saw record-breaking storms, damages to crops from hail and from other thunderstorm activity," Morton said.

While scientists said they need to do more research to determine why 2023 was such an outlier, NASA said there are a few factors that explain the record heat.

“2023 is right in line with how we understand climate change is going to continue to increase temperatures as long as we continue to produce greenhouse gasses from fossil fuels and land use change," Morton said.

NASA said the long-term rise in greenhouse gases is the primary factor behind it, but it said the return of El Niño also contributed to the record. Additionally, NASA said long-term ocean warming and the hotter-than-normal sea surface temperatures played a part, as well as a decrease in aerosols — small particles, like smoke, dust and volcanic gases in the air.

Here in the Tri-State, Green Umbrella is one organization working to find solutions to climate change and its impacts.

“Ultimately, we’re focused on taking actions that are going to improve the health and quality of life in our region," said Ryan Mooney-Bullock, executive director of Green Umbrella.

This includes working with groups like Cincinnati Public Schools on projects to plant trees and working with local governments to be more resilient when there's increased rain and flooding or extreme heat.

Mooney-Bullock had a mixed reaction to the news that 2023 was the hottest on record.

“It’s not suprising but, of course, it’s not encouraging," she said.

Mooney-Bullock said it just makes the work Green Umbrella and other organizations are doing that much more important.