Volunteers spend 3 days on critical home repairs, beautification projects in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Over the span of three days, hundreds of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on critical projects in East Price Hill.

It's part of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati's event "Rock the Block," which is taking place from March 27 through March 29.

"So this is an event that we've been doing for about a dozen years," said Joe Hansbauer, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati. "Now we're putting a little bit of a different spin on it this year by splitting it into a three-day celebration."

On Friday, roughly 100 volunteers worked to paint Rees E. Price Academy, perform critical home repairs and finish building sheds at five Habitat for Humanity home builds in the neighborhood.

"We try to also kind of put our arms around the community in larger ways, so we like to do these community projects like at Rees Academy here, the public school, and we also do critical home repair in the same neighborhood that we're building in," said Hansbauer.

The organization builds around 20 homes a year for low to moderate income first-time home buyers. Over the span of the three days, Habitat for Humanity says over 200 volunteers will have pitched in with the efforts in East Price Hill.

Volunteers work in teams, paired with neighborhood home owners who want assistance with their homes.

According to a press release about the Rock the Block event, those volunteers will spend the three days on a range of projects, from painting to landscaping to home fixes. At the same time, other groups will work to build new Habitat homes.

"Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati believes these projects, along with five critical repair projects, will improve the physical condition of the homes, increase well-being and help build stronger relationships between the homeowners and their neighbors," reads the press release.