US Coast Guard offers water safety tips as recreational boating deaths trend downward

U.S. Coast Guard data shows recreational boating fatalities fell 11.3% in 2023. It’s a trend the Coast Guard wants to continue.

“Something as simple as your (navigation) lights not working can put yourself and others at a large risk,” said Lt. John White, supervisor of marine safety detachment in Cincinnati.

White said it’s important boaters check all of their equipment, especially if they haven’t used their vessels in awhile.

Life jackets are important, too. White said children under the age of 13 are required to wear them, and vessels are required to have life jackets on board for everyone on board.

“Life jackets don't save any lives if they're not being worn,” said Jerry Schulte, who spent 29 years with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and now works with various river nonprofits.

Alcohol remained the leading known contributing factor in deadly boating crashes, according to the data. Drownings accounted for 75% of deaths.

Schulte said boaters should check weather and water conditions before launching.

Nonprofit Ohio River Way has numerous safety resources online. You’ll also find links to search river stage conditions and velocity conditions (speed of the water).

You can check ORSANCO’s weekly recreation water quality report here.

Boaters should be especially aware of other traffic while on the Ohio River. As a federal waterway, the river has its fair share of large commercial vessels, like barges, that can’t easily adjust course or speed.

“The barges actually have the right of way,” Schulte said. “They don't have brakes either. You don't play chicken with with a barge that’s equal to 1000 semi-truck loads of material.”

The local Coast Guard is also focused on safety during large events on the water.

In years past, the local guard would bring in boats from Louisville. Now, recent staffing shortages are forcing them to use boats from farther away, at least temporarily.

The Coast Guard is also working with other local and state agencies to ensure that events are covered.