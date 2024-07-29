'True community violence interruption:' Combatting youth gun violence with backpacks

CINCINNATI — About 1,000 Avondale area students will go back to school this year with full backpacks thanks to a collaboration of several area ministries.

The Positive Force, Ennis Tait Ministries, Temple Sholom and New Beginnings COTLG Avondale will be packing backpacks this week as part of their efforts to combat youth violence.

“This collective effort is needful for true community violence interruption,” said Bishop Ennis Tait.

Temple Sholom is responsible for much of the funding for the program.

"At Temple Sholom, we are proud to continue our faith tradition of Tikkun Olam, Hebrew for healing the world," said Robin Miller, President of Temple Sholom.

The backpacks will be distributed at the 19th annual Back2School Carnival at Bengals Park on Reading Road in Avondale.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families are encouraged to pick up a backpack for their kids and stay for free food, games, music and entertainment.

Those who want to help contribute to the efforts or have questions about the program can contact Bishop Ennis Tait at (513) 601-9685.