Tri-State swim schools, pools offer free swimming lessons as summer approaches

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — Drownings are increasing for the first time in decades, according to a new report from the CDC.

In 2019, there were 4,067 drowning, according to CDC data, but in 2022 — the most recent data released — that number jumped to 4,509.

The CDC said basic swimming and water safety lessons are a proven way to prevent drowning. And Jen Wadsworth, a mom to a one-month-old, believes it's never too early to start learning.

“We treat water safety like any other childhood milestone in my family," she said.

Wadsworth already has her son, Henry, in swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School in Anderson.

She's also seen the scarier side of pool time.

“I have saved people from the water at some local amusement parks and things where I previously worked," Wadsworth said. “When you see those things it makes an impact and you know what’s important there."

The CDC said availability and cost of swim lessons can be a barrier. In the Tri-State, there are options for free swim lessons.

Goldfish Swim School offers scholarships for free lessons at all of its locations. They only offer childrens swim lessons.

The school also has a free Water Safety Day event happening Saturday at each of its three locations: Anderson, Kenwood and West Chester.

"We're giving families some time to come in with their kids and practice some safety skills," said Austin Hoard, the area manager for Goldfish Swim School.

The Cincinnati Recreation Center pools also have a free "I can swim!" program for kids and adults.

Goldfish Swim School teaches water safety in its children's swim lessons, which includes how to get out of the pool on your own and what to do if you fall into a pool.

“Most kids, they fall into the pool and they don’t know what to do. So we’re teaching them that if they were to fall in, we want to swim right back to the wall they fell from because it’s the closest place," said assistant general manager Addie Reese.

For younger kids, like Henry Wadsworth, that water safety involves other age-appropriate skills.

“We’re going to get him comfortable in the water, we’re going to teach him how to hold his breath, how to roll over onto his back," Jen Wadsworth said.

Beyond the things they teach in classes, Reese has some other reminders for families.

“We’re asking people to move away from those puddle jumpers — so across their chest and around their arms — to our coast guard-approved life jackets, so the life jackets that you would see on boats and stuff," she said.

She also said whenever kids are in the water, there should be a designated parent watching them at all times and when it's not "pool time" there should be a clear barrier around the pool.

For Jen Wadsworth, this isn't just about water safety for her son.

“I want him to love and respect the water," she said.