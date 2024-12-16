'Times are hard right now' | Norwood coat drive runs out of items as hundreds flock for holiday charity, cheer

NORWOOD, Ohio — It's not Christmas yet, but for hundreds in Greater Cincinnati, it's beginning to look a lot like it.

Families in need of a helping hand this holiday season were given access on Sunday to free coats, winter accessories, shoes and toys at Norwood High School. The Cozy Together giveaway drew hundreds of people, some of whom lined up hours early to be among the first in line when doors opened at 4 p.m.

"We stood outside for almost three hours," Niki Green said. "So there really wasn't no line or anything (when we showed up) but when we turned around and saw the line, we was happy we got here when we did."

The event started five years ago as a small drive of about 50 coats by Cincinnati small business Dose of Dex. Owner Dexter Harris is a fashion stylist who told WCPO his own childhood experiences inspired him to give back.

"I was a less fortunate child. My mother being a single mother — my father passed away — she couldn't afford certain things like coats, and so something like this has occurred. We went to a coat drive a couple of years ago and it made me fall in love with fashion and fall in love with helping my community," Harris said. "So fast forward to now, like I told myself when I had the opportunity to, I was definitely going to put all my heart and effort into the community, so this is how I created the Dose of Dex Coat Drive."

Cincinnati-based nonprofit Bigger Than Sneakers joined the effort three years ago, helping to grow the giveaway ever since. CORPORATE Sneaker Boutique, a Midwest sneaker and clothing retailer, became a partner soon after.

This year, Adidas joined in by contributing clothes and sneakers.

"It's incredible for sure to be able to welcome an international brand to be able to partner with us here in Greater Cincinnati," said Natalie Morean, executive director of Bigger Than Sneakers. "We're extremely fortunate to have them join the team. The event was really a mix of the community, everything from Adidas' partnership as well as our community just pouring into the event."

The giveaway was intended to run until 7 p.m. but demand was so high that items ran out an hour after doors opened. Families were still lined outside the high school when organizers had to tell them there was nothing else they could give.

"I stepped outside. I saw the line and like — heartfelt. I'm so emotional right now. I can't even fathom or even put it all together right now how so many people would come out," Harris said.

Morean said over 400 coats were given away in total. While organizers had purchased some brand new, most of the coats were donated by and collected in the community throughout the year.

Organizers said they hope to continue the event next year, offering more items to those in need.

"We love it. We appreciate it and everything," Green said. "It comes in handy for us. Times are hard right now."