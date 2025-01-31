'There's a massive shortage' | CPS, UC team up to expand mental health support for students

CINCINNATI — A partnership to tackle mental health is showing how someone can use their story to inspire others. This month, the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Schools announced a collaboration for a new program aimed at addressing mental health needs in the district.

"Being able to apply my life experiences to my work has been great," said Jae'auna Felton, MSW intern at Aiken New Tech High School.

Felton is the first of nine students in the new initiative of the Cincinnati Mental Health, Education, and Successful Urban Relationship Expansion in the Schools (MEASURES) program.

The program began in January following a grant from the Department of Education. The five-year, $3.75 million initiative is to provide more mental health providers in high-need CPS schools.

"I lost my mom to gun violence when I was 17. I have a twin sister and two younger sisters. So, just all these people that came to our life and helped us do that. They were social workers included, so I was just like, that's it. That's it right there, that's what I can do," said Felton.

Felton shares her experience as a social worker intern here:

Cincinnati Public Schools, UC team up to expand mental health support for students

Amanda La Guardia, associate professor and counseling programs coordinator at UC, said Aiken New Tech High School, Woodward Career Technical High School and Hughes STEM High School were identified as the top high-needs schools within CPS. UC graduates will work alongside a supervisor who is a full-time school counselor, psychologist or school social worker.

"In 2022-23, only 12% of all CPS students were referred to community-based mental health providers. Of these, 1,298 students did not receive services, largely due to long waitlists driven by shortages in the workforce. Compounding this challenge is the loss of School Emergency Relief funds, which may affect future MHSP staffing. This grant funding will help to support the need for behavioral health services at high-need CPS schools," said La Guardia.

The program also includes other agencies, including Central State University in Ohio (CSU), Talbert House, Central Clinic and Best Point.

MEASURES, a three-semester program, starts with part-time graduates working about 20 hours a week. They will receive a living stipend and funding for tuition. Due to the recent federal funding freeze, Felton almost did not receive any funding.

"I have an opportunity now to go to Ghana and see how they offer behavioral health services there with their social work career field," said Felton.

The program aims to create inclusive, supportive environments for students from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds. Felton said students are now coming to her for support and providing opportunities.

"Getting to share my experiences at Aiken so they can have more resources from the mental health field is important for especially the Black and Brown community, just because of the stigma surrounding mental health," Felton said. "So, I think this program will be very beneficial for the youth."