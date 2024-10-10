'There should be no excuse' | Nonpartisan volunteers drive voters to polls in Greater Cincinnati area

NORWOOD, Ohio — Following doctor's orders after a recent leg injury, Shelley Kipner can’t get behind the wheel herself. But that's not stopping her from getting to the voting booth.

On Thursday morning, a white Honda CR-V showed up at her front door to take her from her Blue Ash home to the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood.

“I heard about this opportunity, and I want to go and do this early,” Kipner said in the passenger seat while leaving her neighborhood.

Her driver was Justin Kirschner, co-founder of Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative, a collective of area civic organizations that work together toward 100% voter education and participation.

GCVC partnered with Rideshare2Vote AWARE to provide transportation to the polls this year at zero cost.

“We pick you up, we drop you off, we wait the amount of time it takes you to vote,” Kirschner said. “What we really try to emphasize is that this is truly a nonpartisan effort.”

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Justin Kirschner and Shelley Kipner drive to the Hamilton County Board of Elections

Drivers are trained, local volunteers who want to encourage more people to participate in the Democratic process.

A Harvard University study found 14% of eligible voters cited transportation as a major factor for not casting their ballot in the 2016 election.

Kirschner said he hopes the collaborative can eliminate that barrier.

“There should be no excuse, with almost an entire month of early voting, to not be able to get to the polls,” Kirschner said.

In addition to the presidential race, voters determine the future direction of their local community, from judges to ballot issues.

“We try to localize and personalize these issues,” Kirschner said. “I'm personally a civic enthusiast. I think maintaining the principles and values of our democracy, no matter your political persuasion, is of vital importance.”

Kipner was in and out of the Early Vote Center at the Board of Elections in under 10 minutes.

“I voted!” she said, putting a sticker on her chest. “It was very easy … get it done!”

If her doctor gives her the all-clear before Election Day, she told Kirschner she hopes to return the favor: “I hope to volunteer with you guys, be a driver, as soon as I can.”

Since 2020, GCVC has provided over 150 rides to vote. Interested voters can go to CincyVotes.org or Booking.Rides2Vote.org to schedule a ride. They can also call 888-858-3421.