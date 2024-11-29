The Gifted Event: A place of love, safety & free haircuts for kids with sensory sensitivities

CINCINNATI — Vernon Jackson has been cutting hair for 20 years, but in 2021 he began The Gifted Event.

“The Gifted Event is a haircut program that is designed for children with exceptionalities, or are neurodivergent, have autism, wheelchair users, any child that has sensitivities to haircuts,” said Jackson.

It all began after Jackson saw a need in his community, a need for a safe space for children who live life differently than others.

He said he would sometimes get bookings without knowing certain accommodations were needed. This caused him to often fall behind his schedule as it often took these children 15-20 minutes to just get in the chair.

“I could have been one of those barbers or stylists that said no,” said Vernon. “Which also goes into my why again, that fact that I know that I can at least do the work from a place of love.”

WCPO Vernon Jackson cutting hair for The Gifted Event.

And that love is felt all around the Tri-state and the globe. Jackson has gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, sharing videos of his haircuts and the progress each child makes. On TikTok alone, he has nearly 746,000 followers.

Because of this, Jackson often has requests for haircuts from people across the county. He said he has even had parents drive from Toronto, Canada for a haircut.

“As beautiful and as cool as it is, it also sheds a light on the fact that so many families in their environments do not have service providers that have the heart and patience to service their children,” said Jackson. “And as beautiful as the work I do is, I think it’s something a lot of us could, in whatever service industry that we are in, if it’s on our heart, could start creating space to do that for them.”

His most recent viral TikTok with 42.5 million views features 10-year-old Harry from Kentucky.

“He did such an incredible job, it was truly life-changing,” said Harry’s mother, Brittany Watts.

She added that before Jackson, Harry would run out of the room when he saw scissors.

“We tried haircuts in the past before, it didn’t really work out. Even people that had claimed they were autism-friendly,” said Watts.

WCPO Harry with his father Dan Watts.

But that all changed with Jackson and The Gifted Event.

“He (Jackson) made sure that Harry trusted him, he made sure that Harry felt safe,” said Watts.

“I feel better that he’s getting haircuts,” said Harry’s younger sister Marley. “And less jealous 'cause his hair was so long!”

Harry has loved the experience too. Showing everyone, including me, his new haircut.

“Harry sat in the chair, he danced you know he was in an incredible mood and he really enjoyed the experience,” said Watts.

I asked Harry if he was excited for his next haircut. His answer is yes.

Every haircut given by The Gifted Event is free, including a T-shirt and any toys the kids may leave with. Now, Jackson is fundraising until Giving Tuesday (December 3rd) to continue his work through 2025.

He says this fundraiser will cover 1,000 plus haircuts for kids. The money will also fund the behind-the-scenes work and 'The Gifted Experience' which helps families financially travel to Cincinnati to receive a haircut from Jackson. If a family flies he will cover their flight, if they drive over 3 hours then gas is on him. He will also make sure the family is taken care of when they are in town, and give them at least one experience as a family.

If you wish to donate to The Gifted Event and The Gifted Experience, you can click here.