Shivon's journey to recovery emphasizes stability and community support at Brightview Health

BATAVIA, Ohio — Recovery looks different for everyone, and for Shivon, it embodies stability.

"My future looks like having my kids back. I'm currently saving to buy a house. I love who I am—I've never been able to say that before," Shivon shared.

Her journey, marked by numerous challenges, has led her to Brightview Health's Batavia branch.

Shivon reflected on her past, explaining, “I leaned on drugs. At first, it was fun, but then it numbed me, and it became an everyday routine.”

When asked what prompted her to make a change, Shivon said, "Honestly, jail. I know that's not a solution for everyone, but for me, it woke me up."

With the unwavering support of her family, Shivon found a sense of belonging at Brightview Health.

“You're with people who none of us have the same story, but we have similar backgrounds. You feel open to talk about your story. You relate. There's no judgment,” she said.

Listening to each other's journeys has been crucial for Shivon, allowing her to connect with others who truly understand her struggles.

The Brightview team is dedicated to fostering genuine connections and providing same-day services in Ohio and Kentucky.

Watch more about what Brightview Health is doing to help people struggling with addiction:

Brightview Health offering same day solutions to addiction and recovery

“You may have burned every bridge in your life, but we're not going to cut you off. You can walk in; if you want to try, we’re going to fight with you,” said Andrea Hackathorn, the operations director at Brightview Health.

These same-day services include an on-site pharmacy and immediate medically assisted treatment options.

Ashley Tilley, one of Shivon’s therapists, said she has come a long way, and it helps to see her success as proof that it can work for others.

“It's absolutely a motivating factor. What we do here is very difficult, and people like Shivon, who have been active in her recovery, take it very seriously.”

Recognizing the uphill battle of recovery, Shivon noted that sharing her story is also about reducing stigma.

“It can happen to anybody. Do not judge. Be thankful if you don't understand it," Shivon said. “We need more kindness in this world, and the kindness is what will help people get out of it.”



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.