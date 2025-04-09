Rising egg prices drive more people to consider raising backyard chickens

MARIEMONT — More people nationwide are looking to take a crack at buying chickens due to rising egg prices. Community members have been looking to the Isaac Family Farm for affordable eggs on local farms.

"We started raising backyard chickens when COVID started," Isaac Family Farm owner Eric Pierre Isaac said.

He's molding minds at Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts Monday through Friday. He and his family sell and deliver fresh eggs on the weekends.

Egg prices have more than doubled over the last year. That prompted more homeowners to look into raising their chickens. Even though prices are dropping, community members are still looking for other avenues, including the Isaac Family Farm.

"So the same way I've been able to provide for my family, we aim to provide for the local community here in Cincinnati," he said.

Isaac said there's a lot of work that goes into having chickens. He monitors their health constantly and said the chickens can lay up to 300 eggs yearly.

Mariemont Vet Jeremy Zola said there's a lot to consider when making the jump to buy chickens.

Some elements needed to have backyard chickens:

Coop

Preditor proofed area

Feed

Freshwater

Bedding

Permits are required depending on where you live

Daily care routine

Vet and constant health checkups

"Concerns with doing that certainly include the weather and predators, but also being outside can open them up to more infectious diseases," Zola stated.

Diseases like the Bird Flu have been at the top of the US Government's mind. The USDA is looking for solutions to crack down on the spread.

Considering the current egg prices, Zola said raising your chickens isn't a bad idea.

"As long as they're educated and prepared for that, I don't think it's a problem," he said.