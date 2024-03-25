Residents in Sycamore Township pushing for solutions to dust from large debris pile next to homes

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents living next to a large pile of construction and demolition debris in Sycamore Township found advocates that helped them create more awareness and increase accountability for the business that collects the material.

For nearly a year, residents living in the Village Green Mobile Home Park have complained about excessive dust from the pile, according to Ohio Environmental Protection Agency records.

"It makes your eyes water and kind of burns your nose," resident Tish Jones said. "The problem is the lack of concern."

Lot Tan A bulldozer dumps construction and demolition waste at a Sycamore Township recycling site operated by the Aztec Meinco company



In January, Jones — who works at nearby Stewart Elementary — emailed her co-workers and shared photos that documented her concerns about the potential impact on the health of families, including the more than 150 students who lived in Village Green.

According to Ohio EPA records, Aztec Container Services operates the business.

The property is owned by St. John Holdings, according to real estate records.

Since January, residents have complained that the debris pile had grown to about 30 feet high, towering over the business' eight-foot-high fence that surrounds the property.

At times, the I-Team has seen employees operating heavy equipment on top of the debris pile.

Debris is up against parts of the chain-link fence, which is a few steps from some of the Village Green homes.

School district records requested by the I-Team show Jones' co-workers helped raise awareness and, in some cases, filed written complaints about the Aztec operation.

"Just noticing it wasn't fixing anything," special education para-professional Leesa Carr said. "I felt like there needed to be a little bit more action."

Lot Tan Educators Jennifer Hahn and Leesa Carr filed written complaints about the Sycamore Township facility operated by Aztec Container Services



Carr and Stewart Elementary kindergarten teacher Jennifer Hahn both filed complaints with Hamilton County Environmental Services.

"I thought if I could be a voice and make a little noise, we could get some answers," Hahn said.

Government records show their complaints prompted inspectors to visit the work site at 7601 School Road.

After that, the business was cited for alleged violations.

Records show the business has been the target of complaints for nearly a year.

Residents have also complained about loud noise and 'smelly' stormwater runoff from the facility.

Last June, Sycamore Township sued Aztec and property owner St. John Holdings for repeatedly violating town zoning ordinances. According to the complaint, the violations include excessive noise and dust.

Aztec and St. John also violated ordinances that require the debris to be covered if it's higher than the fence, according to the civil complaint.

Government environmental inspectors documented dust leaving the business and made suggestions on how Aztec could reduce it.

Lot Tan Aztec Container Services VP Johnathan Miller



Last month, Aztec VP Johnathan Miller told the I-Team the company is doing what it can to address complaints and reduce dust.

"I understand their concerns," Aztec Container Services Vice President Johnathan Miller told the I-Team in February. "The community that's behind me, we have tried at every turn to work with them to the best of our ability."

Miller and the OEPA confirmed that the company voluntarily filed for a permit that would create more government oversight for the facility and may address some of the residents' concerns.

OEPA and the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Authority are processing the permit application.

"It's a good feeling that someone's listening," Hahn said.