Researchers: New E. Coli study at Burnet Woods could point to larger structural problems requiring MSD fix

CINCINNATI — Dangerously high levels of E. coli have been found at Burnet Woods Park by a University of Cincinnati research team, and the most recent findings could challenge previous Metropolitan Sewer District beliefs about how often the bacteria found in human feces can be found there.

We reported in April on E. coli found in the park after large sewer overflows from a pipe running behind the Trailside Nature Center, but recent E. coli samples were found more than 450 times above EPA allowances for recreational waters with no recent overflow.

UC Associate Professor Bob Hylan and environmental sciences student researcher Elise Bergeron showed us the affected area Monday, two days after the high levels of bacteria were collected from area soils.

"Children are at most risk, and there are day camps down here in the summer," Hylan said. "So if you have a bacteriological risk of this magnitude, it's of major concern."

WATCH: UC researchers walk us through E. coli-infested region of Burnet Woods

Researchers find dangerous E. coli spike at Cincinnati park again

The UC research team believes aging pipes below the surface could be leaking waste into the ground. Hylan said moderate rain could then bring the bacteria to the surface, creating a regular threat of contamination instead of what had previously been described as once or twice a year after major overflows.

"I would hope that we could at least find a way to at least inform people about that. A lot of people don't know," Bergeron said.

In response to a WCPO request for comment, an MSD representative sent us a statement:

"MSD received this information late this afternoon. We plan to review the data and the concerns presented relative to MSD infrastructure. MSD monitors this overflow point and shares data with Cincinnati Parks and the public. The last overflow was on April 3. We will continue to partner with Parks on this issue."

Hylan said the region should be more heavily monitored for bacteria levels in the groundwater and soil.

Professor Ken Petren said his team was willing to partner with MSD.

"We would absolutely do that, and we have the students who are ready to help," he said.

"This is research, right?" Hylan said. "So we want more data, and we would love to be collaborators with the relevant city departments and find out what's going on, and what we need to do to solve the problem."

Until a source is located and fixed, Hylan urged people to avoid the lower-lying section of the park.