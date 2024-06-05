Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFinding Solutions

Actions

Bug infestation, drug use: Oxford leaders search for solutions after repeated complaints about apartments

The city's vice mayor wants to introduce a property nuisance ordinance
An Oxford city leader is urging the city to take action after repeated complaints about safety and mismanagement at Parkview Arms Apartments, a Section 8 housing complex.
Parkview Arms Apartments
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jun 04, 2024

OXFORD, Ohio — An Oxford city leader is urging the city to take action after repeated complaints about safety and mismanagement at a Section 8 housing complex.

Residents at the Parkview Arms Apartments told WCPO that many maintenance requests went unfulfilled, some units had issues with bug infestations and drug use was rampant.

Vice Mayor Chantel Raghu said the property has been a high drain on police, fire and EMS resources and wants to introduce legislation to allow the city to get more involved.

“We need to make sure that we have the tools in our pocket to hold the property, the property owners accountable,” she said.

Raghu wants to introduce a property nuisance ordinance, similar to Cincinnati’s chronic nuisance law, which would allow city officials to deem problem properties a nuisance.

The issue came to a head after a fire in a unit inside the complex last week. Oxford City Manager Doug Elliott told WCPO that tenants had torn out their smoke alarm after it allegedly had been regularly going off.

Elliott said issues with smoke detectors were a major issue at the property during the city’s last inspection in 2022, but issues were resolved after the inspection.

“A lot of the smoke detectors were not there and many of them were not operable,” he said during a Tuesday city council meeting.

Resident Gary Landrum showed us inside one of the units inside his building. His neighbor had recently moved out due to the conditions.

“You can already see the cockroaches running,” he said.

Landrum said his neighbor had asked property managers to remove the carpet or steam-clean it.

“Half the appliances do not work,” he said.

We also observed a hole in the wall.

By contrast, Landrum’s unit did not have any visible issues.

WCPO spoke with a representative from the building’s property management company before visiting with residents. She declined to be named or be recorded but said she was unaware of any concerns regarding safety and management.

The representative said sometimes landlords and managers are blamed for things they cannot control.

We called that representative back after speaking with residents about specific complaints but did not receive an additional response by the time of publication.

“If they (residents) go to speak up, they get shunned or threatened,” Landrum said. “The place is falling down, but this is the only place we have.”

Landrum and other residents also complained about frequent drug use in open areas.

“Some of the drug stuff gets scattered around,” said Hannah Cole, who grew up at Parkview Arms and has family still living at the property. “It’s unsafe for kids.”

Other residents told us they disagreed with those complaints. They felt the issues were being overstated and the blame was being misplaced.

More Finding Solutions:
Hamilton County announces free bus fare for veterans traveling to doctor, VA Covington police want to add social worker to staff '24 in '24': Cincinnati opening all 24 pools this summer
Watch more Finding Solutions
Oxford residents, leaders searching for solutions after repeated complaints about apartments
Covington police want to add social worker: 'Something that can be very beneficial'
Higher pay, more recruitment efforts: How Cincinnati is able to open all 24 of its pools this year
How mothers are adapting to high baby formula costs
WCPO 9 Cincinnati Latest Headlines | May 31, 7am
Shortage of Black therapists in Cincinnati worries health experts
Cars parking on sidewalk causing issues for Dayton, Ky.
Renewed push to make insulin affordable for all
New community safety program will use floodlight to curb violence in Roselawn
Lakota East freshman's death sparks calls for traffic safety solutions

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!