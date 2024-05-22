Ohio law successful in holding Springfield Township nursing home accountable

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health has cited a Springfield Township nursing home for abuse.

An employee from Burlington House Healthcare Center was arrested for the assault in late April. The state has now completed their investigation into the incident at the nursing home, which is located along Springdale Road.

An Ohio law that went into effect in 2022 — Esther's law — allows cameras to be installed in resident's rooms. That's how an incident of abuse at Burlington House Healthcare Center was captured on video.

"I am so happy that the family had cameras, because otherwise, nothing would've been done. This would've been a case of he said, she said,” said Ronald Edwards, whose uncle also lived at Burlington House at the time of the incident.

We spoke with Edwards earlier this month after he reported concerns of how his uncle was being treated at Burlington House.

"I'm glad that the state has taken action and found that they were in violation, there was abuse,” he said.

The state's report said on April 24 an employee hit a resident in the head with a pillow, held her hands down, and caused her to hit her head. Two employees were fired from the facility as a result of the incident.

Linda Kerdolff, and Ohio ombudsman, said abuse is often hard to prove.

"Before cameras, you know, sometimes you would hear well, the resident that didn't really happen this resident maybe has dementia. They kind of made that up," she said.

Kerdolff said out of all the complaints the state gets, they only verify 20%.

She said Esther's Law is helping residents and their families to get the proof they need.

"It did exactly what is intended — improve the quality of care, quality of life for the resident and accountability when something does happen,” she said.

Last week, Edwards' uncle was moved to a new nursing home.

“I am so thankful he's out of there, it's been a huge relief," he said.

But he said his uncle's experience at Burlington House has been eye opening.

"It's still happening, and it just seems like they're getting away with kind of a slap on the wrist,” Edwards said.

In the weeks following a citation, state inspectors will return to the facility for a follow-up inspection. If they still see the same problems, the state will issue fines.

"It's opened my eyes that you have to be the advocate for the ones you love,” Edwards said. “Take any precautions you can because really you don’t know what's happening unless you have that camera, and thank god that this family had one installed and we absolutely are going to do the same."

The state has not yet returned to Burlington House for their follow-up inspection.