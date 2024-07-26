Not your typical food pantry: Mt. Healthy nonprofit creates solutions to keep the city healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — Every last Friday of the month, you’ll see pallets of food at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. From fresh produce, to condiments, fresh meat, and more. And it's all free.

The catch? There is none, it’s all free to anyone in the community.

What started 20 years ago as a small food pantry, has grown into “Love In Action,” an array of programs aimed at finding solutions.

“We started just as a humble food rescue, and we were getting the food, preparing meals as well and allowing individuals to take food home with them. And from that we've grown just to meet the other needs in the community,” said Morgan Whaley, the Founder and Executive Director of Love in Action.

WCPO Love in Action food pantry at Hamilton County Fairgrounds.



On top of distributing food to the community, Whaley and her husband, Pastor Andre Whaley, provide educational help, mental health, addiction services and more to their community of Mount Healthy.

“We are interested in providing solutions to this area. We see addiction and mental health on the rise,” explained Whaley. “And so our organization is really geared to change and adapt with our community environment.”

Every Friday, Love in Action hands out food to the community from the parking lot of their church at 1585 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy. The Whaleys say they normally serve 100 to 200 families each week.

And on the last Friday of each month, they’re at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds to distribute food to hundreds more families in the area.

Though, handing out food is only a part of their work for the community. They say it’s actually just their jumping off point, using the opportunity to listen to the community and their needs.

WCPO Love in Action food pantry at Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

“So we kind of listened to the people and and like I said, our congregation, our community, our school system here and Mount Healthy, all of them,” said Pastor Andre. “Recognizing that this crisis (mental health), that is kind of going on, has been something essential to being able to create more safe spaces, a diversity of safe spaces for our community.”

I spoke with community member Phyllis Jordan, she said this was her second time at Love in Action's pantry, and that it's a blessing to many.

“This means that I won't go hungry, and it means that it's really wonderful that people can be so kind and generous,” said Jordan. “That people just come out and, you know to bless somebody else that's less fortunate."

Jordan also said that oftentimes, she receives so much food that she is able to give some to others in her community, taking the blessing even further.

WCPO Community members cart filled to with fresh produce and food from the Love in Action food pantry at Hamilton County Fairgrounds.



Love in Action and their volunteers will also bring food from the pantry to those who are not able to make it to the pantry. Minister and volunteer Bridgette Ridgeway brings meals to around 15 people a week. She says if you need a meal brought to you, to call her at 513-557-6082.

For other help and services from Love in Action through their multiple programs, you can visit them online at WeLoveInAction.org or call 513-541-0405.