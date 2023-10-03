NKU, St. Elizabeth partner to expand health care access for rural Kentuckians

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Whether it's finding the time to drive to a far away doctor's office or having transportation to get somewhere within your county, there can be a lot of barriers to health care, especially for rural Kentuckians. Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare are partnering to break down some barriers and make health care more accessible.

The two are focusing on making telehealth appointments available at new locations.

"We were looking for places where you could have telehealth and telemedicine in a spot that was centrally known and located to the community," said Dr. Valerie Hardcastle, vice president of the Institute for Health Innovation at NKU.

They settled on schools like Gallatin County High School and health departments in rural areas.

St. Elizabeth has offered telehealth appointments in some schools for a few years, but their partnership with NKU is helping to expand the program.

"There is a sick person if you will, someone who needs care at one of the facilities," said Sara Browne, director of nursing virtual health at St. Elizabeth.

The facility then helps schedule a telehealth appointment. Browne said it's usually the same day.

If it's a student at one of the schools, she said they work with parents or guardians to get them on the telehealth call too. The school nurse is there too and can do any needed hands-on exams.

"We're able to do an ear, nose and throat exam, we're able to listen to heart sounds and lung sounds, belly sounds," Browne said.

Different locations allow different patients. At the schools, Browne said only students and staff can get appointments, but at health departments, anyone can take advantage of the program.

"It's not meant to completely replace anyone's primary care provider or anyone's access to having an in-person appointment. It's really just a supplemental tool," she said.

Browne said they're currently taking telehealth appointments at schools in the following counties:



Kenton County

Boone County

Campbell County

Grant County

Carroll County

She said they're also taking appointments at Williamstown Independent Schools, Walton Verona Independent Schools and Lawrenceburg Schools.

Hardcastle said they're working to expand into Gallatin County, Owen County and Pendleton County.

You can find more information about school-based telehealth through St. Elizabeth here.