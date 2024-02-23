New resources coming to Hamilton County seniors, family caregivers

CINCINNATI — More resources are coming to Hamilton County seniors and their family members who act as caregivers.

This week, local organizations announced they're working together to establish the PACE program, or Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. In Hamilton County, it is a partnership between the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, Tri-Health and Edenbridge Health, a PACE operator based in Boston.

"I think this is another solution to the puzzle that involves a growing older adult population," said Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations for the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio (COA).

PACE provides social services alongside health care and adult day services. This includes a pharmacy, doctors, rehabilitation services and transportation. For many, the services allow them to stay out in the community rather than live in a nursing home.

Groups like COA already offer some of these services, which people like Kitty Wells are grateful for.

Her mother-in-law, Phyllis Wells, lived with her and her husband during the final years of her life.

"She had a heart attack and could no longer live on her own and so we said she will come and live with us," Wells said.

COA's services allowed Phyllis Wells to be there for all of the important moments with her family.

"I'm not gonna say it was easy, but there's definitely rewards to it," Wells said. "Some of the challenges was things like taking her to the doctor and as you age, you go to the doctor a lot."

The goal of PACE, COA said, is to help with some of those challenges.

"I think the difference with PACE is all of the services are provided under one roof," Wilson said.

Right now, Ohio only has one PACE program. But this week, the Ohio Department of Aging announced an expansion, including the new program in Hamilton County.

COA said they hope to have everything up and running by the end of next year, and a site picked out for the PACE center in the next month.