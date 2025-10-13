Miniature cows bring joy to West Chester memory care residents

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Miniature cows rolled through the courtyard at Liberty Place, an Anthem Memory Care Community in West Chester, on Monday afternoon, bringing smiles and memories to residents.

The special visitors from Boots N' Mimi Moos provided more than entertainment; they offered therapeutic benefits for people living with cognitive impairment.

"It's very soothing to them; they've grown up with pets, lived on farms, so even just having an animal around, even if they can't have it themselves now to take care of every day, just having them come in and visit makes them smile," said Amy Snow, Life Engagement Director for Liberty Place.

For 88-year-old Mary Lou Ullrich, meeting cows Laney and Darla brought back fond memories of farm life.

"I grew up on a farm with my parents until I was about a freshman in high school, and then we moved to a small town," Ullrich said.

She smiled ear to ear, remembered collecting eggs from chickens and brushing horses during her childhood.

"They're beautiful – they have their own little way of life and I think that's interesting to watch," Ullrich said.

Snow said evidence shows animals provide significant benefits for those with cognitive impairment. The cow visit even drew out residents who typically don't participate in activities.

"There's a couple of residents who come out who don't usually come at all; when they see the animals, they come out. It's good to see them get out and do a little more. They see the animals, and it makes them happy," Snow said.