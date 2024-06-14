Loveland community supports family raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death

LOVELAND, OHIO — Last year, more than 70,000 Americans died of a fentanyl overdose, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Tom and Stephanie Quehl lost their son to fentanyl three years ago. It was then that they decided they wanted to be part of the solution, making sure other families didn't have to go through what they did.

"I’m so sorry Mrs. Quehl," Stephanie Quehl said those were the words she heard over the phone from a friend of her son, Jack.

At the time, Jack was living in Baltimore, starting his adult life after college. He was there with fraternity brothers from college, one of whom made that call to Stephanie.

“He ended up finding Jack and his friend, Chris, on Jack’s rooftop probably 12 to 18 hours after they had gone home that night. So we really don’t know the whole story because he and his friend both got laced with fentanyl and they both passed away," Stephanie Quehl said.

Tom Quehl said when the doctor told them there was nothing else they could do to save Jack, he was in shock. Then later, the Quehls accepted, they had joined a group no one wants to be a part of: families who have lost a loved one to fentanyl.

“Stephanie got out of bed and said we need to do something," Tom Quehl said.

That something became the Jack Quehl Foundation.

Tom and Stephanie Quehl began speaking to schools and businesses, sharing their story. To the students they speak with, they give advice they can use if they're offered illegal drugs.

“When you go to college, nobody knows who Jack is so you can just say, my friend Jack died. Use it for years and it gives you that out," Stephanie Quehl said.

To parents, it's a different message.

“We speak to parents and it’s always in the mentality of it’s not going to happen to my kid or my family and that’s kind of how we felt," Stephanie Quehl said.

She said Jack was an athlete and excelled in academics.

“Fentanyl, it has no boundaries first of all. Anyone, anywhere you live — doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn't matter how educated you are," Stephanie Quehl said. "And that’s kind of our point with Jack, you can be as smart as you want and you make that one decision one night and we hope that people hear us and pause.”

It's why the Quehls encourage everyone to "Do it for Jack" and have a conversation about the danger of fentanyl with their loved ones.

“I think the goal is to go out of business," Tom Quehl said.

The community in Loveland is rallying around the Quehls this weekend to help them meet that goal.

The Jack Quehl Foundation

“Almost every restaurant and store has committed to us," Tom Quehl said.

They all have "Do It for Jack" signs on their doors or outside of their business, including Loveland Paddlesports. Owner Mark Bersani said on Sunday they're donating $5 from every canoe and kayak rental. And because it's Father's Day, they're encouraging dads to sit in that canoe and have a conversation about fentanyl with their kids.

“We need to help get this message out, we need to make sure that people know about this and are aware about this and make better decisions," Bersani said.

This is all in the hopes of achieving their goal and making sure no one else has to join the group of those who've lost a loved one to fentanyl.

“You don’t want to be part of our group. I promise you," Quehl said.

Anyone who has been impacted by fentanyl is encouraged to reach out to the Quehls through their website.