Kentucky safe syringe sites continue to see more visitors, NKY communities say they are seeing the impact

FALMOUTH, Ky. — New data shows the number of total visits to Kentucky’s safe syringe sites more than tripled from 2018 to 2022.

Total visits to Kentucky Syringe Service Program sites increased 384% between 2018 and 2022 at sites that voluntarily report data to the state, which 56 of the 80 sites do.

The statewide program launched in 2015 and has expanded to counties across Kentucky.

The sites offer sterile syringes, as well as other harm-reduction tools. Many offer overdose-reversal medication, fentanyl test strips and tools to reduce the harm caused by drug addiction.

“Folks will use syringes that are not sterile and those syringes that are not sterile can then transmit infections like HIV and Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Commissioner for Public Health. “Any needle is better than no needle if you are addicted.”

Northern Kentucky has a handful of the sites, including locations in Falmouth, Newport, Covington and Williamstown.

“We have less overdoses in our county because of the NARCAN that we distribute,” said Linde Eaton, community health outreach nurse with Pendleton County.

Eaton said the site also serves as a one-stop-shop for resources and healthcare. Health professionals are able to enroll visitors in STI testing and pregnancy screenings, as well as connect them to recovery resources.

“Research shows new users of syringe service programs are five times more likely to enter a drug treatment program,” Stack said. “That's a pretty compelling return on investment.”

Eaton said she has personally observed the program change people’s lives.

“We have had one gentleman that reached out to us,” she said. “He had lost his children. He had lost his wife. He'd lost everything.”

That man eventually was able to get back on his feet.

“He is now back in their life and taking them to school and doing the school programs with them,” she said. “It’s been great.”

The sites are attracting more visitors statewide. Of those that report data to the state, the sites have seen a 125% jump in unique visitors between 2018 and 2022, according to the state’s health department.

“We are, all of us, working with people and interacting with people in our daily lives who are afflicted by substance use disorder,” Stack said.

Stack the program is just one piece of the puzzle. He urged residents to take advantage of other state resources, including the Kentucky Opioid Assistance & Resource Hotline (KYOAR Hotline). Trained healthcare professionals can take calls to connect residents to resources. The number is 1-800-854-6813. It’s available 24/7.

Stack also encouraged people in crisis to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Just dial 988.