'It's just very rewarding'| CPS makes progress in filling nearly 50 vacant crossing guard positions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools has welcomed 18 new crossing guards to the district after working to fill the remainder of nearly 50 vacant positions.

WCPO 9 News first reported the story on November 4th, after it was announced that around 40% of crosswalks have no crossing guards.

In a search for solutions, the board placed hiring signage at crosswalks that said they needed someone. One new hire says the job couldn't be more rewarding.

"People have rolled down their windows and said, thank you for being here. I'm just shocked. I mean, it's just been dozens and dozens of people that have thanked me for being here, and I feel like I'm fulfilling a need that I didn't even know was there," said Elizabeth Taylor.

Elizabeth Taylor is a retired 76-year-old and one of the new crossing guards in the district. She enjoys a busy retirement. Taylor reached out to WCPO 9 News after not hearing back for two months during the transition but was still interested in the job. We shared this link with her, and she received a callback.

After a four-hour training with CPD, Taylor began her role as a crossing guard at Sands Montessori School, helping students cross at one of the busiest crosswalks in the district.

"Parents drive by and they say, Oh, we're so glad you're here. And I'm just shocked you know I didn't realize there was such a need" butted "So I mean, it's just very rewarding. My heart is full", said Taylor.

Since Tuesday, Dec. 3, 24 applicants have applied for the position. During Monday night's CPS Board Meeting, It was announced this will cost the district $1M every fiscal year to fund.