'It's been dangerous' | Silverton man struggling to see hopes to find way to make it across street safely

SILVERTON, Ohio — Anthony Walker has lived in his Silverton residence for about six years. The 64-year-old told WCPO 9 News he's struggled with his vision for years and it's continued to get worse.

“When I come in everything turns dark red, so I’m really limited now," said Walker.

Walker said his troubles seeing have turned into problems traveling. He travels with a walker made for the visually impaired, telling us he usually walks to the pharmacy about a half-mile from his apartment to pick up medicine.

“I was just up there last Thursday ... I went up there and I made it back," Walker said.

But his trip across the intersection of Plainfield Road and Zinsle Avenue has no crosswalks or signs.

"I have to stand and listen for the cars," Walker said. "There’s no markings, there’s nothing I can do about that."

WCPO 9 News WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz and Anthony Walker

Walker said he applied for a guide dog to help him get around last fall. He had to submit a video of his living conditions, provide any medical conditions and show where he walks.

The video submitted to Pilot Dogs, the guide dog program based out of Columbus, showed Walker walking across his street, through an unmarked intersection, along his usual route. Walker also explained that he had surgery on his foot, which decreased how much he walks.

In December, Pilot Dogs sent Walker a letter informing him he had been declined.

Pilot Dogs told Walker that he was denied for three reasons: his medical history and current conditions, orientation and mobility skills in regards to "unsafe street crossings" and lifestyle compatibility.

With a guide dog no longer an option, Walker told us he hopes something can be done.

WCPO spoke with Silver Village Manager Jack Cameron, who informed WCPO that Walker's intersection is in Silverton on one side and the City of Cincinnati on the other. Still, we connected the two to discuss safety issues at his intersection and the other problems Walker has faced.