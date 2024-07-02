Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFinding Solutions

Actions

'It's affecting everyone': Activists walk streets of Avondale to address root causes of Cincinnati's violence

WCPO first learned about the effort after our Search for Solutions town hall
Screenshot 2024-07-01 at 10.04.30 PM.png
Rae Hines WCPO
The coalition of activists will walk the streets twice a week to connect with Cincinnati residents, share links to resources and have important conversations in the community.
Screenshot 2024-07-01 at 10.04.30 PM.png
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jul 01, 2024

CINCINNATI — A group of community safety advocates is working together to curb violence in Cincinnati.

The coalition of activists will walk the streets twice a week to connect with residents, sharing links to resources and having important conversations in the community.

“The number one goal is about really showing a presence,” said Ozie Davis, an Avondale resident and activist.

The group gathered Monday in Avondale to walk down Reading Road.

They wore shirts representing different organizations but had the same goal: addressing violence across the city.

“One group, one entity,” Michelle Robinson, a community outreach advocate with the Urban League. “Hopefully everybody will follow suit.”

“If they need a job, we'll have job resources,” Davis said. “If they need mental health services, we'll have trauma ambassadors.”

Davis said the group utilized this same approach for two years starting in 2015, with the help of Cincinnati police.

“We were attacking crime hotspots, and we saw a decrease in those hotspots,” he said.

We first learned about the effort after our Search for Solutions town hall on teen violence Downtown.

“It's affecting everyone, from the babies all the way up to the elderly,” Robinson said.

The group plans to walk twice a week on neighborhood streets.

“If you just sit on your living room couch and see all the stuff happening in our city right now, shame on you,” said Mitch Morris with Save Our Youth Kings & Queens. “You need to get up and get out and try to do something with just a handshake a hug or smile — get involved in some kind of way.”

More Finding Solutions:
'Progression is always good': $400k park renovation moving forward in Middletown 'We need to own': Cincinnati hosts symposium to empower black homebuyers In Hamilton County alone, older adults lost $4 million to scammers last year
Watch more Finding Solutions
Derelict parks get hundreds of thousands in funding to re-beautify
'We need to own': City hosts symposium to empower black homebuyers
Cincinnati leaders and community members talk youth violence at WCPO roundtable
17-year-old shares his connection to gun violence at WCPO roundtable
Scams against Hamilton County's elderly continue to be problem
Cincinnati teens talk youth violence through their eyes at WCPO roundtable
Black-owned pharmacy in Avondale gives support to community in need
What's next after conclusion of years-long lawsuit over tent city settlements?
Community working to solve violence in their own back yards
New program ensures kids are getting the meals they need during summer break

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!