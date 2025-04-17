Inside the program officials say can help aspiring chefs land jobs at Sotto, Jeff Ruby's and more

CINCINNATI — Jamie Huynh gets her love of food from her mom. Still, she never thought she'd be here.

Here is a kitchen at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, where she pulls a sirloin out of the oven and helps another student make crostinis. Growing up, when her mom asked her to come into the kitchen to learn her family recipes, Huynh would run away and play.

“This is not what I planned to do after high school,” Huynh said. “Turns out I really like it.”

WATCH: Learn more about this student's story in the video below

Culinary program helps aspiring chefs make an impact on Cincinnati's food scene, but not without help

Now, she’s part of the college's Midwest Culinary Institute, a program school officials say has helped aspiring chefs land jobs at Sotto, Jeff Ruby’s and more.

Instructor Chef Greg Skibinski said he can’t eat anywhere without running into alumni. He said it’s proof the program works, with hands-on training, smaller class sizes and more than a dozen kitchens on campus to help students achieve their dreams.

“So all that’s going to set yourself apart,” Skibinski said. "You’re going to be an executive chef, you’re going to be a sous chef and you’re going to work your way up."

The institute offers certificates, associate degrees and in some cases, bachelor’s degrees.

I wanted to see how it works, so the college invited me into its kitchen. I asked about its impact, because food is part of what makes Cincinnati uniquely Cincinnati.

Keith BieryGolick Cincinnati State student Jamie Huynh speaks with WCPO 9 News Reporter Keith BieryGolick about the college's Midwest Culinary Institute. It's a place that officials say has helped aspiring chefs land jobs at Sotto, Jeff Ruby's and more.

“This goes beyond our school and just restaurants,” said Michael Whitley, director of the Midwest Culinary Institute. "Why it matters is our city."

Whitley points to students back near the ovens as an example. Huynh crosses her fingers, because she hopes to graduate this summer to work in an industry she says brings people together — something she got a taste for here.

“This class is really special," she said.

...

If you want to support these aspiring chefs, there will be a fundraiser at Cincinnati State on April 27. It's the first time the event has happened since before the pandemic. Tickets are still available, and more information can be found by clicking this link.