'I rely on them completely': Roselawn Pharmacy celebrates grand re-opening, more than just a pharmacy

CINCINNATI — On Thursday evening the Roselawn Pharmacy celebrated their grand reopening after recent remodeling and expansion.

Community members came out to celebrate the additions to the pharmacy and share why to some, it’s more than just a place to pick up their prescriptions.

“I rely on them completely, because I'm just not capable of getting out on my own,” said Rebecca Bockhold, a Roselawn Pharmacy customer.

Bockhold has been a customer of Roselawn Pharmacy for years, but Thursday was only her second time ever in the pharmacy. She came to celebrate their grand re-opening and meet those who have helped her.

WCPO Roselawn Pharmacy pick up desk

Roselawn Pharmacy was first opened in 1940 but has remained under local ownership ever since. Jason Dorsey bought Roselawn Pharmacy in July of 2020 after being a pharmacist in the area for nearly 15 years.

“I wanted to be able to stay in the community and be able to sort of do what I saw the community needed,” said Dorsey.

And Dorsey did just that, found the needs of his community and started creating solutions.

“That was one of the biggest needs, was trying to make sure that patients that were elderly, that couldn’t get out of the home or were homebound still had access to their medication, so we started that delivery service,” said Dorsey.

WCPO Roselawn Pharamacy owner, Jason Dorsey, at the grand re-opening.

Those medication deliveries are life changing to Roselawn customers like Rebecca. I asked her where she would be without a resource like Roselawn Pharmacy near her, she said probably in a nursing home. Where she doesn’t want to be.

Roselawn Pharmacy recently remodeled, expanding to include an entire care clinic to the front of the pharmacy.

“Being able to provide not only pharmacy care in the area, but having a primary care upfront being able to see somebody, I saw as a much more needed service then having a bunch of shelving with products,” said Dorsey.

WCPO Roselawn Pharmacy's new clinic, Priority Now Clinic.

In a time when smaller community pharmacies are struggling to survive, Rebecca Bockhold sees Roselawn Pharmacy as the lifeline she can't live without.

“It’s a brightspot, it’s a brightspot,” said Bockhold.