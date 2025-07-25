'I feel like everybody has one' | Cincinnati teens speak out about how easy it is to access guns

CINCINNATI — A new Urban League study reveals alarming statistics about teen gun violence in Cincinnati, with 61% of surveyed Black youth ages 12-20 reporting they have held a gun and 48% saying they've witnessed a shooting.

While city leaders and law enforcement have been vocal about solutions, WCPO 9 wanted to hear directly from those most affected: the teenagers living this reality every day.

"I feel like there needs to be something done more than what's going on," said Khara Hawkins, one of three teens who participated in a roundtable discussion.

All three teens have personal experiences with gun violence.

For Cameron Carrick, the memories started early.

"I was downtown once, they were showing fireworks and I looked to the right and I see a gun is pulled and he's just shooting," said Carrick. "This was a couple years back. I was 10. I'm 16 ... I don't know what he was shooting for, but, but at that age, you know, it was traumatizing."

More than half of the 317 youths in attendance at the Urban League's Urban Champions Summit participated in the survey. Of those participants, 38% said they have fired a gun.

When asked how easy it is to obtain firearms, the teens' responses were troubling.

"Well, it's got to be pretty easy, because I feel like everybody has one," said Hawkins. "And even if they don't go and get it themselves, they're finding ways to get it through other people that they know."

"The only problem is as long as you got the money, they'll give it to you," said Kriscia Potts.

Derrick Rogers, Director of Community Partnering Center and Youth Programming, emphasized the importance of creating safe spaces for youth to discuss these issues.

"That's why it's important for organizations like the Urban League or any other youth organizations, first to have a platform or have a safe space where they can talk about it," said Rogers. "Sometimes a solution can be just talking about it, because sometimes they want to get out of the situation."

When asked about potential solutions, the teens had clear ideas.

"I feel like maybe the city should pay closer attention to how to maybe crack down on those laws, and maybe try not to make it less easy to get guns," said Hawkins.

Carrick suggested addressing curiosity about firearms: "If we take the curiosity away from them, like if the parents start taking them, you know, shooting, like even just to a range to get the curiosity gone out of them, I think maybe it could die back a lot of the shootings to get the curiosity gone."

The Urban League is continuing these conversations through programs at Oyler and Withrow High Schools, working to break the cycle of youth gun violence. Parents interested in the Urban Champions Program can enroll their children starting in January 2026. More information can be found here.