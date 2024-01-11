Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFinding Solutions

Actions

How to prepare your home ahead of this winter's coldest temperatures

It's never too late to have a technician come out to check any issues. Signs that you might need a technician include a thermostat never staying at the temperature you set it and weird noises or smells coming from the furnace.
DREW6645.png
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 18:46:24-05

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The coldest temperatures of the winter will be here in just a few days, and heating and plumbing experts say there are things you should do now to prepare your home.

DeAndre Sellon with Logan A/C and Heating Services said homeowners should check their vents to make sure warm air is coming out and nothing is blocking them.

"Check your filter if it hasn’t been changed recently, that’s one thing you want to do before the cold weather gets here to help prevent any future breakdowns of other equipment or the system not operating properly," he said.

Plus, depending on the type of furnace heating your home, you'll need to check pipes outside.

"If your home is being heated by a high-efficiency furnace, your PVC pipes come outside," Sellon said. "You want to make sure there's nothing leaning against your PVC pipes where it's blocking the opening and you want to make sure that there's no debris."

Sellon said they often find bird or rat nests inside these pipes.

It's not too late to have a technician come out to check any issues. Signs that you might need a technician include a thermostat never staying at the temperature you set it and weird noises or smells coming from the furnace.

For those living in a house or apartment, Greater Cincinnati Water Works recommends taking steps to avoid pipes freezing. These include leaving cabinet doors open in the kitchen and bathroom and letting faucets drip when the temperature is below freezing.

More Finding Solutions:
Clermont County neighbors worry about flooding from Nestlewood Solar Butler County food pantries ask for donations due to increase in demand Data: These are the Cincy neighborhoods with the most life years lost

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.