How to prepare your home ahead of this winter's coldest temperatures

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The coldest temperatures of the winter will be here in just a few days, and heating and plumbing experts say there are things you should do now to prepare your home.

DeAndre Sellon with Logan A/C and Heating Services said homeowners should check their vents to make sure warm air is coming out and nothing is blocking them.

"Check your filter if it hasn’t been changed recently, that’s one thing you want to do before the cold weather gets here to help prevent any future breakdowns of other equipment or the system not operating properly," he said.

Plus, depending on the type of furnace heating your home, you'll need to check pipes outside.

"If your home is being heated by a high-efficiency furnace, your PVC pipes come outside," Sellon said. "You want to make sure there's nothing leaning against your PVC pipes where it's blocking the opening and you want to make sure that there's no debris."

Sellon said they often find bird or rat nests inside these pipes.

It's not too late to have a technician come out to check any issues. Signs that you might need a technician include a thermostat never staying at the temperature you set it and weird noises or smells coming from the furnace.

For those living in a house or apartment, Greater Cincinnati Water Works recommends taking steps to avoid pipes freezing. These include leaving cabinet doors open in the kitchen and bathroom and letting faucets drip when the temperature is below freezing.