HAMILTON, Ohio — With grocery prices continuing to rise, the Open Door Food Pantry in Hamilton is seeing more families turn to it for help, including working families who say they can no longer make ends meet on their own.

Todd Brading, a volunteer at the pantry, described the growing need firsthand.

"There was a lady that came in. She had four kids, and she's a schoolteacher. They're just not able to make it on their own right now, and they need some help. That's why we're here," Brading said.

The pantry relies on community donations to help families put food on the table.

"We check IDs to make sure people are registered and see when they last visited. Then we walk them through and help them shop," Brading said.

Brading has been volunteering at the pantry since February. He said demand continues to grow as higher prices make it harder to keep shelves stocked.

"We need help, whether it's food donations or volunteers. We get most of our food from Shared Harvest, and they're feeling the impact too," Brading said.

WATCH: Open Door Food Pantry leaders say they urgently need food donations, money and volunteers

Hamilton's Open Door Food Pantry needs donations and volunteers as demand grows

William Mense, president of the Open Door Food Pantry, echoed the urgency at WCPO 9's latest "Let's Talk" event in Hamilton.

"That's our biggest need right now, money to help purchase items," Mense said.

Rising costs are also making it harder to keep protein items stocked, especially as the pantry's main supplier and partner, the Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield, faces the same challenges.

"So we've had to rely more on things like lentils and kidney beans instead of meat, fish, chicken or turkey. It's definitely a challenge," Mense said.

The pantry also provides diapers and women's hygiene products through donations. Once a month, community members can come in and pick up various foods they need.

Some days the pantry runs with just four volunteers. Other days, as many as a dozen people show up to help serve as many as 80 visitors.

Mense said seeing the demand in person is eye-opening.

"You don't realize how bad it is out there until you talk to people and see them. When you see families walk in, it changes your perspective," Mense said.

Mense also shared news about recent support the pantry has received.

"We were notified of a grant for a large freezer. The Hamilton Kiwanis Club here in Hamilton has given us $20,000 to purchase a new freezer, so we're beyond happy with that," Mense said.

He also recognized additional community partners contributing to the pantry's growth.

"I also want to express sincere appreciation to the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class 34. That is where various community leaders learn more about our community, and each class has a class project. Class 34 is going to be doing a complete makeover of our lobby area, flooring, wall coverings, murals, etc. I want to say thank you to Class 34," Mense said.

The pantry plans to make upgrades to its community room, helping expand the resources available to visitors.

Brading said every bit of help makes a difference.

"We could use donations or even just an hour of your time. That would be great," Brading said. "You can see we have a lot of fun, and it's all about giving back to the community".