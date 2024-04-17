Hamilton County to study reconnecting communities divided by I-75

HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO — Both the federal government and local leaders have been focused on reconnecting communities divided by highways like I-75 over the last few years. The latest step towards this in Hamilton County comes thanks to a U.S. Department of Transportation grant.

“It’s about quality of life I think," said Steve Johns, Hamilton County's assistant director of planning and development.

He said that's what this grant is hoping to improve in six communities, including Arlington Heights, Evendale, Lincoln Heights, Lockland, Reading and Sharonville.

“Dividing people, keeping them from being able to get to grocery stores or just their day-to-day business," Johns said.

These are some of the problems the county is trying to solve. The grant is a $300,000 planning grant which will fund a study into what the best solutions would be.

“This will pay professionals — transportation engineers, planners, get citizen engagement to try to figure out what the best solution is for this area. Is it bike trails? Is it more sidewalks? Is it something that goes over these highways and railroads?” he said.

The overall goal, according to Johns, is connecting these communities east-west and improving the quality of life for the residents.

Johns said the county will get feedback from these municipalities and input from the residents. The count hopes to have the study started by the end of the year, then Johns said it would take a year or two to complete.