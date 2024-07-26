Free pop-up dental, vision and medical clinic this weekend in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A nonprofit will host a pop-up clinic for free dental, vision and medical care to those in need this weekend.

All operations are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The patient parking lot will open at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night and stay open for the duration of the clinic. The clinic will open its doors at 6 a.m.

WHERE: St. Xavier High School, 600 North Bend Road, Cincinnati

WHEN: July 27-28, 2024.

WHO: Anyone in need of care. Open to the public. No ID is required.

Due to time constraints, the clinic is asking patients to select between dental and vision services. According to a press release, services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams. This clinic will also offer bloodwork.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Two volunteers help assemble dental tools that will be used for a free medical clinic.

The clinic is the result of nearly two years of work, said University of Cincinnati fourth year Samir Fahmi-Mamlouk. He is on the leadership team for the school’s chapter of Remote Area Medical, the nonprofit operating the pop-up clinic.

“We don’t really ask any questions, anyone can come here,” he said. “It’s open for all.”

Fahmi-Mamlouk said after volunteering at clinics across the country in more remote areas, he thought it was time to bring the event to Cincinnati.

“A lot of the times when we think about underserved populations, we think of things that are far away from us,” he said. “We kind of distanced ourselves from the problem, but in reality, these problems are around us everywhere.”

Working in a doctor’s office Fahmi-Mamlouk said he was impacted when he had to turn patients away because the office didn’t cover that insurance or there was an issue with their co-pay.

“This is kind of a chance for all these patients yearly just to come here and get everything they need,” he said.

Cincinnati’s uninsured population, at 14.4% is nearly double the state’s average of 7.6%, according to the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment .

It’s a big reason why Vishwa Ramu, chapter president and University of Cincinnati fourth year, pushed so hard to make the clinic a reality.

“It’s surreal to see it all actually happening,” Ramu said. “Even though we’re kind of a big city, I think the need is still here.”

The goal is to help whoever they can.

“At the end of the day, I think if I just see like a few patients walking out of here, a little bit healthier, a little bit happier, I think that'd be pretty successful for me,” said Ramu.