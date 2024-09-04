Covington looking to give residents up to $5,000 for small beautification projects: Here's how to apply

COVINGTON, Ky. — In an effort to beautify blighted neighborhood spots, the City of Covington is offering residents up to $5,000 in grant money to execute community projects.

Bolstered by the city's neighborhood grant program, the application process will close on Sept. 30.

Walter Mace, assistant director of neighborhood services for Covington, said the beautification projects wouldn't just improve the city's aesthetic but cultivate a sense of cumradery among residents.

"It was created for the express purpose of helping the communities get together and improving the quality of life in this city," Mace said. "One of the qualifications in our program is it's not for individuals and it's not for businesses — it's for the communities."

The program emphasizes community engagement and long-term impact, with past projects including banner postings, park renovations, little library installations and more.

Reyna Van Guilder, president of the "Residents of Westside" Covington neighborhood association, said her group's past projects helped foster community stakeholders and improve the city's quality of life.

"These small grants are a visionary way for our city to give back to our changing neighborhoods," she said.​

Once your idea or project is finalized, groups can contact Cate Douglas with The Center for Great Neighborhoods (CGN) at 859-547-5550 or cate@greatneighborhoods.org. At that point, a process of general vetting of the project will begin to address any concerns or loose ends.

Project Requirements

Be neighborhood-focused, rather than focused on one's own property

Enhance the quality of life in the neighborhood: visible physical improvements or special activities and events

Be sustainable and demonstrate neighborhood support

Important Dates

Sept. 30: Covington Neighborhood Grant applications close

Mid-October: Winning grant proposals submitted to Covington Board of Commissioners for approval

April 7, 2025: Deadline for implementation/execution of winning-grant projects

Who can apply?