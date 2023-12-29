Cincinnati nonprofit acts as a 'light on the hill' for children, adults in need

CINCINNATI — The heavy punching bag was bigger than 10-year-old Matio Kaiser, but he punched it anyway, trying to follow the instructions given to boys participating in the after-school boxing program at Lord's Gym Family Activity Center in Price Hill.

The nonprofit's building on Warsaw Avenue has become a place that inspires hope in many youth who sometimes struggle to develop skills and confidence in one of Cincinnati's most troubled neighborhoods.

"I think he's getting motivation. He's getting drive out of it," Matio's father Matthew Kaiser said. "Lord's Gym is one of the programs that definitely helps kids stay off the streets."

Maddy Schmidt Matio Kaiser, 10, hits a heavy punching bag at Lord's Gym Family Activity Center in Price Hill



The nonprofit's staff and volunteers also provide educational activities and one-on-one free tutoring.

Frances Collins, 9, said her tutor has helped her get better grades in school.

"I love it," she said. "It's just so fun to be here."

Lord's Gym works with several hundred adults and children, including women involved with drugs and prostitution.

The staff and volunteers call them "friends."

The nonprofit's mission is rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ.

"They (friends) don't see a light," Lord's Gym Family Activity Center Director Danny Gomez said. "This building is to provide to those individuals, families, communities, generations that there's a hope."

Maddy Schmidt Danny Gomez



The Lord's Gym partners with other organizations and government agencies to help their friends get food, clothing, treatment, health care, employment housing and other services.

The nonprofit also has a location in Covington.

Gomez said Lord's Gym needs more men to volunteer and serve as role models for youth.

"Most of our kids that we work with, they only live with their mom," Gomez said. "So, we don't have a lot of men that can say, 'You know what, let's go kid, let's do the work.'"

Years ago, Valerie Perez was a Lord's Gym "friend."

Now, she's the nonprofit's community liaison working with adults and children.

"It's making an impact," Perez said.

Perez said activities and mentoring have increased the skills and confidence of many children.

And that, she said, may help them live longer, healthier and happier lives.

"It's showing that they are changing the way that they see themselves and the people around them," she said.

Maddy Schmidt Frances Collins, 9, gets one-on-one tutoring at Lord's Gym



Collins seems to be a good example of that.

"I'm very kind and I always like to help someone out," she said.

Collins said she loves to sing and dance. She exudes confidence and has big dreams.

"I want to be a doctor or a nurse," Frances said. "If it comes to a point where I can't do that, I want to teach dance and do a little art on the side."

Helping others, she said, will be a focus of her life.