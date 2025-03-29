Cincinnati man paralyzed after shooting creates nonprofit to support other victims of gun violence

CINCINNATI — Rayshawn Smith was shot in July 2013, a traumatic experience that left him partially paralyzed.

“One day you’re walking and the next you’re not,” said Smith.

Smith told me that when he was sent home from the hospital, he had no resources or help, forcing him to live out of his car at one point.

“It was a challenge for me, trying to find a job, trying to find an apartment, trying to even find a program to get into to be able to get an apartment,” said Smith.

That’s why Smith created Unheard Voices, a nonprofit that brings victims of gun violence who have been paralyzed due to their injuries together, ultimately creating a community of support and opportunity.

“I wanna be able to help more people, because I know there’s a lot of people out there going through the same things that I was going through,” said Smith.

Watch how Unheard Voices works to bring gun violence victims support and community:

One of those people is Tamika Grace, who was shot when she was just 14 and pregnant.

“I have been in this chair for 20 years, it’s been a challenge, but it’s a mental and physical thing,” said Grace. “You definitely have to be strong physically and mentally.”

When Grace heard there was a group of others like her, she said it was a no-brainer to join. She said the group understands the physical and mental struggles she faces.

Along with the support groups and resources, Unheard Voices has another way they’re working to help those paralyzed by gun violence.

“We try to bring awareness to Cincinnati, you know, to help us get more active wheelchair sports,” said Smith.

Rayshawn Smith Unheard Voices non-profit wheelchair basketball.

Smith and his organization currently provide access to wheelchair basketball and boxing. He said it is especially helpful for young people who were used to being active before being shot.

“They wanna still be active,” said Smith.

Unheard Voices is holding a BBQ for National Gun Violence Survivors Week on June 6 from noon to 4 p.m. The BBQ will be at 950 Eden Park Drive in Cincinnati. All wheelchairs are welcome, and the BBQ will be free for paraplegics.

They also encourage you to wear orange to support survivors of gun violence.

If you wish to learn more about Unheard Voices, you can click here.