Cincinnati council member proposes task force to tackle property tax increases

CINCINNATI — As homeowners across Greater Cincinnati continue to call for change after increased property valuations and property taxes, one council member is floating an idea aimed at finding solutions.

Council member Mark Jeffreys on Monday pitched the idea of a task force that could find short-term and long-term solutions to rising property taxes. He said it would bring together homeowners, several housing advocacy groups and the Hamilton County auditor.

"The most important thing is to identify ways to provide relief for people that really need it," Jeffreys said.

He said an example of a short-term solution would be to use taxpayer money that was in limbo because of a court case challenging the city's ability to tax work-from-home employees during the COVID-19 pandemic to give those who need it most money.

A potential long-term solution, according to Jeffreys, would be encouraging accessory dwelling units that homeowners can rent out for extra income.

The task force is in its early stages and hasn't been approved by Cincinnati City Council yet.

"We can’t control necessarily what the state is doing. We are encouraging them to address this issue, but we can’t control that so we are taking matters into our own hand and what we can control, which is preventing a catastrophe here in the City of Cincinnati," Jeffreys said.

He said that catastrophe could include an increase in evictions and foreclosures, which would result in an increased need for city social services.

As WCPO has reported, local leaders don't have the power to change the property valuations that led to increased property taxes. This is something state lawmakers would have to do.

WCPO asked Gov. Mike DeWine Monday if steps were being taken to ease the burden on homeowners.

"We’re all hearing the same thing as we travel around the state. The legislators are hearing it when they come back to their district," said DeWine. "I think something will be done in the future, but nothing set yet."