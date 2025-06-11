As more construction projects begin in Tri-State, worker shortages spur need for recruitment

CINCINNATI — Several big construction projects are on the schedule for Cincinnati and Hamilton County, bringing thousands of jobs with them.

But the construction industry needs more workers in the field, especially in the Cincinnati area.

“The Brent Spence Bridge corridor project is ramping up, the Western Hills Viaduct project, the Duke Energy Center is being renovated, there are all types of hotels sprouting up downtown,” said Beth Yoke, the executive director for Workforce Council of Southwest Ohio.

While it is easy to find a construction site, Yoke said finding workers has been a challenge.

“Construction is one of our in-demand industries,” said Yoke.

That’s why the Workforce Council of Southwest Ohio, Allied Construction Industries, and OhioMeansJobs came together to host ‘She Builds.’

“'She Builds' is our women-focused initiative to include and recruit more women in the construction industry,” said Brittney Cousins, director of workforce solutions at Allied Construction Industries.

Wednesday's event included a panel featuring women in the construction field and networking opportunities.

There were also hands-on activities, such as building a model of the Brent Spence Bridge, to give attendees a real experience working in construction.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, just over 14% of construction workers are women.

Cousins said one of the best ways to grow the construction field is to tap into underrepresented groups.

“In order for us to do that well, we have to diversify, and women are the most underserved in the scope of the industry,” said Cousins.

One of the largest construction projects happening in Cincinnati is the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor. It is estimated to need over 1,000 workers over several years.

“We're very excited to be able to recruit and train local talent for projects of that size,” said Yoke.

Yoke added that if they can recruit local talent for all 1,100 positions needed for the Brent Spence Bridge project, it would bring $17.6 million in economic benefit to the community and $4.8 million in tax revenue.

On Tuesday, June 17, there will be a meeting about the Brent Spence Bridge and workforce opportunities within the project. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the OhioMeansJobs Cincinnati office, at 1916 Central Parkway.

For anyone who wants to get involved with She Builds, you can contact them online.