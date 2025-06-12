'9 out of 10' | Inside the makeshift RV that gives Butler County children acess to the library

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — When kids tell librarian Annika Baldwin they hate reading, she doesn't get upset. She gets excited by the opportunity.

"I can guarantee that I will find you a book that you will love," Baldwin said. "And I don’t think I’ve ever failed."

Baldwin is a library associate for the MidPointe Library system in Butler County. Today, she’s at a mobile home park in West Chester. And she's standing outside a makeshift RV.

"Her name is Lowise,” Baldwin said. “She’s kind of a hodgepodge, but we love her."

This isn't someone's home, although kids often ask her that because of the microwave inside. They call it a library on wheels. And it has 3,000 books in it.

Take a tour of the bookmobile in this video below:

Library on wheels brings books to kids who may not be able to get to a library

"This was originally to teach kids what the library is for,” said Tiffany Eldridge, one of the main drivers for the bookmobile.

Now, the idea is to try to reach people who might not have easy access to a library. Especially in the summer, when kids are out of school. Inside the bookmobile, you can get a library card and check out a book. Or just read for a while.

And several people did when I checked it out this week. One of them walked away with a limp.

"This is about as fast as I go,” said Jerry Swift.

Swift got in a car crash 10 years ago and has hip problems because of it. His grandson, Tyler, runs ahead of him and jumps at a cicada.

"I haven't been in a bookmobile for 30 years," Swift said.

But he wants Tyler to keep reading — even in the summer. They left the bookmobile with a library card, a sticker and a "Fancy Nancy" book. I asked his grandson what he thought of it. He paused for a second and put his finger to his chin.

"I give it a nine out of 10," Tyler said.

After they left, the librarians laughed.

"They always end up enjoying it," Baldwin said. "And I love seeing the kids so happy."

Keith BieryGolick Annika Baldwin gives WCPO 9 News a tour of MidPointe Library's bookmobile. It's a program designed to bring the library out into the community.

Where can you find the bookmobile next?