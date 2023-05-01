Filling up the tank this summer may not break the bank

CINCINNATI — Although it may not feel like it, temperatures are slowly rising, which typically means rising prices at the pump. But filling up the tank this summer might not actually break the bank.

Gas experts from AAA believe gas will not be as high this summer compared to last year due to a drop in demand for gasoline and falling oil prices.

"Last June, we hit our all time record close to $5.02," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "We're far below that...we could be around $3.50. So, that's quite a bit lower," said Gross.

Here is what we can expect across the Tri-State:

Ohio average: $3.48

Kentucky average: $3.35

Indiana average: $3.52

AAA said the nationwide cost of a gallon of gas is $3.61

You can get a real-time look at a gas prices across the region here.

READ MORE

Cincinnati gas prices spike to $3.49, second jump of the new year

Usually summers can mean higher gas prices, this year seems different

E-bikes take the work out of biking, but are they worth the cost?