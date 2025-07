HAMILTON, Ohio — A fight in Hamilton turned into a shooting and injured one person, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said that calls came in at approximately 11:16 p.m. reporting a group of 20 people fighting on Wellington Court in Hamilton. Callers said that someone had been shot.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. There is no word on suspects.

