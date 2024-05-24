Field of Memories pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Hundreds of flags, each with a name and a ribbon around them, are standing in the Field of Memories at Arlington Memorial Gardens to create a space for families to honor and remember those who were killed in the line of duty.

At 10 a.m. on Friday the Field of Memories opens to all visitors.

Each flag waves with a unique story as it has a card with a name or message on it and a different color that signifies whether the honoree is a veteran, serving on active duty, a first responder or public servant, buried at Arlington, those killed in action or killed in the line of duty.

The flags are bought by families and corporations for their loved ones and the funds are donated to “Operation Ramp It Up,” a non-profit organization that builds and installs mobility ramps for veterans.

Organizers said before heading to the picnic or hitting the pool, taking the time to visit places like this is powerful.

“We’re told over and again that the site of the vast field of flags provokes spontaneous, spine-tingling reactions that remind visitors just why Memorial Day is so meaningful,” said Dan Applegate, president of The Arlington Memorial Gardens.

The Field of Memories is just the beginning of an event-filled weekend at Arlington Memorial Grounds:

Friday, May 24 — Field of Memories opens to the public at 9 a.m.

911 Steel Traveling Display courtesy of the Goodtimers

Saturday, May 25 — Field of Memories is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

911 Steel Traveling Display courtesy of the Goodtimers

Field of Memories is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26 — Field of Memories is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

911 Steel Traveling Display courtesy of the Goodtimers 11:30 – Lunch with a Veteran Noon – Team Fastrax Parachute Performance (Jump time is weather dependent) 12:30 – Flag Raising Ceremony with American Legion Post 513

Field of Memories is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day) — Field of Memories is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

911 Steel Traveling Display courtesy of the Goodtimers. National Moment of Silence at 3 pm This includes a flintlock musket presentation salute from the Cincinnati Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, followed by name reading.

