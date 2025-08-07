Feds: Loveland man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting 11-year-old

LOVELAND, Ohio — A Loveland man could face over 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a minor in federal court on Thursday, according to U.S. Southern District of Ohio Attorney Kelly Norris.

Federal officials said 46-year-old Jonathan Travis Mackey sexually abused an 11-year-old child and created photos of the abuse in May 2024. At the time of the abuse, Mackey was working for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Officials said Mackey immediately resigned from the FDIC as part of his plea.

The plea document recommends a sentence of 180 months to 262 months in federal prison, according to the press release.

Mackey was initially indicted by a federal grand jury on April 30.