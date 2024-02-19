February diaper drive hopes to offset rising costs facing families

CINCINNATI — It's a basic need for babies and toddlers yet experts estimate say that almost half of all US families struggle with the cost of diapers.

"As a mom of three diapers are like the biggest need, you run through so many of them," said Mercedes Brown.

She's the owner of Mercedes Brown Boutique which is one of three diaper drop off locations for a February diaper drive that hopes to provide a dent in the rising costs of raising a family.

"The prices of everything has really gone up," Brown expressed.

Brown and Tashonda Wooten, owner of The Balloon Parlor have teamed up with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank to help families who need diapers for their little ones.

Here are places where you can donate or drop off diapers:



Sunday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar : 3539 Reading Rd suite 101, Cincinnati, OH 45229

: 3539 Reading Rd suite 101, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Mercedes Brown Boutique : 8000 Blue Ash Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236

: 8000 Blue Ash Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Kiss FM Studio : 8044 Montgomery Rd # 650, Cincinnati, OH 45236

"With the increase in prices we definitely want to be able to help those families out," Wooten said.

Wooten has children of her own and she expressed how important it is for moms to look out for other moms.

According to the Institute for Research on Poverty, diapers are 22% more expensive now than they were in 2018.

"What we like to do is go beyond balloons," Wooted said. "That being said, I talked to some new parents and there was a need for diapers. And with the diaper deficit I agreed to pack the parlor with diapers."

If you or a family you know is in need of diapers, more information and resources on how to find help on Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank's website.