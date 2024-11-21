FD: Two found dead in Ripley County home believed to have burned days before

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were found dead inside a home firefighters believe burned days before it was reported, according to Friendship Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department says at around 11:22 a.m. on Nov. 20, it was notified by someone that a residential home on Cave Hill Road "had been totally consumed by a fire possibly several days prior."

The home is in a rural area and is not visible from the road, according to the fire department.

When firefighters got there, they determined there were two people missing from the home. The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office was called in to help with the investigation, along with the Ripley County Coroner's Office.

Firefighters said after several hours, the remains of two people were found in the home and sent to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office for identification.

That identification has not yet been released, nor has a suspected cause of death.

The Friendship Volunteer Fire Department did not say whether the fire appeared to be suspicious.