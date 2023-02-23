FC Cincinnati weekly show premiering on WCPO 9

WCPO 9 and FC Cincinnati are partnering to produce a weekly sports special that will highlight the soccer club’s players, matches and activities during the 2023 MLS season. The half-hour show, “FC Cincinnati Weekly,” will air every Friday at 7:30pm March 3 through Oct. 20, 2023.

“We are thrilled to partner with FC Cincinnati and all the club does to bring our community together,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9. “This club continues to grow due to the engagement it has with the community and its fans, and we can’t wait to share the stories.”

Every week, FC Cincinnati fans will see previews and analysis of the club’s next opponents, previous match recaps, profiles of players, coaches, fans and league news. WCPO 9 Sports Anchors Caleb Noe and Marshall Kramsky will host the shows. FC Cincinnati broadcaster Tom Gelehrter along with analyst Kevin McCloskey will breakdown matches and preview what’s ahead.

“We are proud to partner with WCPO 9 to bring “FC Cincinnati Weekly” to life this season,” said John Durbin, chief commercial officer for FC Cincinnati. “This is an exciting new way for the city to engage with FC Cincinnati, as each week, fans can get an inside look at the Orange and Blue in 2023.”

Media contact: Melisse Marks, (513) 852-4954, melisse.marks@wcpo.com

About FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati is a Major League Soccer team playing at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Originally founded in 2015 by Carl H. Lindner III and current Co-CEO Jeff Berding, FCC began play in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2016. FCC entered MLS as the 24th team in 2019. The club’s wide and diverse ownership group is led by controlling owner Lindner III, as well as managing owners Meg Whitman, Dr. Griff Harsh, Scott Farmer and George Joseph.

FC Cincinnati opened the club’s privately funded, 26,000-seat soccer-specific TQL Stadium in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati in 2021, a venue which has won numerous global awards including the World Football Summit Best Venue 2022 in Madrid and the 2022 Prix Versailles World Title in the Sports Category in Paris, France. The club earned its first MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 2022, advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinal as the no. 5 seed. The club won the 2018 USL Regular-Season Championship in record-setting fashion and earned postseason berths in all three of its USL seasons. In 2017, FC Cincinnati also advanced to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a run that included victories over two MLS squads.