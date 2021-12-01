Father Geoff Drew, accused of rape, offered plea deal

CINCINNATI — Father Geoff Drew, the Cincinnati Catholic priest accused of raping an altar boy decades ago, has been offered a plea agreement ahead of the start of his trial on Friday.

Sources have told WCPO 9 that there are active negotiations on a plea agreement and that the victim in the case has actively participated in those discussions.

Drew, 59, is charged with nine counts of rape and has, so far, pleaded not guilty to them all. He faces life in prison if convicted.

According to prosecutors, he repeatedly assaulted an altar boy over a three-year period from 1988-91.

The priest insists he's innocent, according to court documents filed by Drew's defense attorney, Brandon Moermond.

The alleged attacks took place in Drew's office at St. Jude Church, where he was the music minister. The victim, now 41, was 10 and 11 when Drew raped him, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Cincinnati police arrested Drew in August 2019. He's been held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $5 million cash bond since his arrest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his trial date has been delayed multiple times since his arrest.

Throughout 2020, Drew made attempts to have his bond lowered, but was denied each time.

Following his arrest, officials with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said they made “serious mistakes” in responding to parishioners’ concerns about the behavior of Rev. Geoff Drew dating back at least six years.

Parishioners of St. Maximilian Kolbe, where Drew was pastor from July 2009 to June 2018, expressed concerns to the central office of the archdiocese in 2013 and again in 2015, according to a news release from the archdiocese.

Drew's concerning behavior included “uninvited bear hugs, shoulder massages, patting of the leg above the knee, and inappropriate sexual comments about one’s body or appearance, directed at teenage boys,” the release said.

The complaints were forwarded to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office and Butler County Children’s Services. The prosecutor’s investigation found no evidence of criminal behavior.

According to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr, Bishop Joseph Binzer addressed the issue with Drew, who said he would change his behavior.

The archdiocese’s central office did not receive another complaint about Drew until August 2018, a month after he had been assigned as pastor of St. Ignatius. His departure from Maximilian was not related to parishioners' prior complaints, according to the archdiocese; he had requested the switch himself so he could live closer to his mother.

In 2019, school officials at St. Ignatius School said they were never told Drew was to be monitored and kept away from kids. They placed him on leave following accusations he was inappropriately texting at least one boy.